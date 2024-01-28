Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League adds Denuvo DRM before launch

Anti-tamper technology Denuvo has been added to Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League according to its Steam store page. The DRM (digital rights management) technology has come under fire over the years for how it impacts a player’s ability to engage with what they purchase, and now it looks like it’ll be in the Suicide Squad game.

With the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League release date bearing down on us you’ll probably be surprised to hear that the superhero game has added Denuvo DRM. The anti-cheat software hasn’t been announced as integral to the game, but a change in the Steam backend shows that it has in fact been recently added to Suicide Squad.

The game’s store page says it “incorporates 3rd-party DRM”, while you can also see Denuvo being added to Suicide Squad just over a week ago via SteamDB as well, on Saturday, January 20 a changelist log reads, “Added third-party DRM – Denuvo Anti-Tamper.”

While Suicide Squad is getting an offline story mode post-launch, it will require an internet connection to play when it releases soon. Denuvo itself does require players to periodically launch the game it’s in while online, so this might have something to do with the game requiring an online connection to play, alongside all of the live service features.

The Denuvo internet connection is often tied to Windows updates or hardware changes, so while you don’t need to be online all the time for the software itself, you do for Suicide Squad at launch.

Denuvo is an anti-tamper tool designed to protect a videogame’s source code from piracy, and while Denuvo isn’t the only DRM software out there, the addition of anti-tamper technology often raises the ire of players. Just this week the Resident Evil series was review bombed on Steam amid suggestions that Capcom was adding similar software to its games.

Postal developer Running With Scissors also called the use of DRM software in games “punishment on the consumer,” as the software can limit what players can do with their own purchased games.

You’ll want to check in on the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League system requirements before launch too, alongside some great upcoming PC games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.