Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Steam Deck compatible? With every new release, there can be an anxiety-ridden wait to find out whether the game can be played on Valve’s hugely popular handheld. With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we’re yet to receive confirmation, but the signs are positive that it should be playable on the Steam Deck.

Taking the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League system requirements into consideration, they’re not nearly as demanding and should accommodate low-end gaming systems and handhelds like the Steam Deck.

There is currently no confirmation that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is playable on Steam Deck as official ratings don’t arrive until a game is released.

Despite this, the minimum requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are in line with those of many games that run very well on the Steam Deck. Needing an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, Intel Core i5 8400, and 16GB of RAM, the Deck should be able to keep up with global low settings for this co-op adventure.

I don’t expect Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to launch with a verified rating, but playable is certainly a real possibility. However, it could be that the extra development time granted through delays was enough to add in complete Steam Deck optimization.

The recommended specs ask for an RTX 2080 and Intel i7 10700K, so it’s likely that running the game at high settings, even at 800p, might be a bit of a stretch for Valve’s portable powerhouse.

Time will tell whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ranks among the best Steam Deck games, but with a 65GB download size, you may want to consider one of the best MicroSD cards for the Steam Deck to prevent running into any download issues.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date is almost here, and you can check out our preview to learn more about how we feel about what we’ve played so far.