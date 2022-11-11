Surfshark VPN FAQ and guide

We’ve created this Surfshark FAQ guide for anybody who’s ever wondered what exactly this VPN does, and how it’s any different to the countless other VPN services out there.

Down below, you’ll find ten of the most frequently asked questions about Surfshark with clear, straight-to-the-point answers to them all. VPN services can seem daunting and confusing at first, but this should help to shine a light onto everything that makes Surfshark VPN unique.

From an overview of the VPN costs, through to information about using the VPN for streaming, this is your one-stop-shop for this VPN provider.

Surfshark VPN FAQs:

Is Surfshark VPN trusted?

Yes, Surfshark is a trusted and reliable VPN. With a no-logs policy in place, you can rest assured that it isn’t keeping any tabs on your activities, or selling your data. It remains a popular choice among internet users due to being one of the best VPN services currently available.

Where is Surfshark VPN based?

Surfshark’s headquarters are located in The Netherlands. The specific address is Kabelweg 57, 1014BA Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Is Surfshark VPN better than NordVPN?

Surfshark is actually a subsidiary of Nord, but the two offer distinct services that have unique strengths and weaknesses when compared against one another. Here are some key points of comparison:

NordVPN has 5,308 servers, while Surfshark has around 3,200.

NordVPN’s servers span 60 countries, while Surfshark’s span 65 countries.

NordVPN allows you to have up to six simultaneous connections, while Surfshark allows an unlimited number of connections.

Surfshark offers a 7-day VPN free trial, while NordVPN has no free trial.

Surfshark’s most cost-effective price plan works out as $2.30 USD / £1.99 GBP per month, while NordVPN’s most cost-effective price plan works out as $3.69 USD / £2.89 GBP per month.

Both providers use the WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2/IPsec protocols.

Both providers have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Opinions on which is ‘better’ will vary depending on your needs. If you want the provider with the most VPN servers, then NordVPN is the way to go, but if you need a cheap VPN, then Surfshark will be better for you.

Is Surfshark VPN free to use?

Yes – but only for seven days as a free trial. Once this period is over, you will have to choose one of the following payment plans in order to keep using its services.

One month of Surfshark VPN, it will cost $12.95 USD / £10.69 GBP.

One year of Surfshark VPN, it will cost $59.76 USD / £52.76 GBP, or $3.99 USD / £3.29 GBP per month.

Two years of Surfshark VPN, it will cost $59.76 USD / £50.16 GBP, or $2.49 USD/£2.09 GBP per month (although, this is only for the first year, afterwards, you will be billed annually)

Is Surfshark VPN illegal?

The answer to this question will vary depending on where in the world you live. In the US or the UK, it is completely legal to use Surfshark or any other VPN (despite common misconceptions). However, if you’re reading this from another region, it will be worth checking your local laws.

Does Surfshark VPN work with Netflix?

Yes, it does. It’s a good Netlfix VPN. If you are using it and find that you can’t access Netflix, the chances are that the particular server you are trying to connect through has been blocked by Netflix. In instances like this, you’ll just need to switch over to another server until you find one that hasn’t been blocked (which shouldn’t take long).

Can websites tell if you are using Surfshark VPN?

Yes, they can. However, this won’t be the case for every website. While some of them will have identified VPN IP addresses and blocked them because they don’t want you to access their sites with a VPN on (for whatever reason), many of them will not. Indeed, even if you find a website that does know what you’re doing, switching servers should usually be enough to get in and hide the fact.

How many devices can you use with Surfshark VPN?

You can use an unlimited number of devices with Surfshark. There aren’t many VPN providers who allow you to do this, so it’s definitely one of the service’s biggest strengths.

When was Surfshark VPN released?

Surfshark first entered the VPN arena when it was released back in 2018.

What is Surfshark VPN kill switch?

Surfshark uses a kill switch which severs your internet connection in the event that the VPN drops even for a second. What this means is that you don’t need to worry about any of your private data slipping out into the hands of your internet services provider during a momentary VPN blip.

If you want to learn more about any other VPN providers, we also have NordVPN FAQ, ExpressVPN FAQ and PureVPN FAQ pages which should be a useful point of reference.