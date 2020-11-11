Teamfight Tactics patch 10.24 notes – Nami, Jarvan IV, Lulu, Jax, Jinx, Yone changes

The end of the year is in sight, Teamfight Tactics fans. The autobattler’s latest update, TFT patch 10.23, has headed to live servers and we’re almost at the 2020 patch schedule’s conclusion – almost. We’ve still got another couple more batches of gameplay tweaks and tinkerings to delve into before the year’s up, and now it’s patch 10.24’s turn.

The latest patch has just hit the multiplayer game’s PBE testing grounds, brining with it a relatively hearty round of gameplay updates. There are no trait adjustments in sight just yet, but we have got some Champion changes to check out. At tier one, we’ve got a Nami nerf, while at tier two there’s a buff for Jarvan IV and a change for Lulu – oh, and an adjustment to Jax’s ability, which removes the Champ’s stun effect. Hmm.

Elsewhere, the patch brings multiple changes for Jinx at the third tier, while Warwick’s ability has been altered at tier four. Last but certainly not least, Yone’s in for a nerf at tier five. You can take a look at all these updates in detail in the notes below.

Without further ado, here are the tentative – they can change about or get reverted over the next fortnight – Teamfight Tactics 10.24 patch notes:

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.24 CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

Tier One

Nami – nerfed

Duration of ability’s stun effect decreased to 2/2.5/3 seconds from 2.5/3/4 seconds

Tier Two

Jarvan IV – buffed

Duration of ability’s stun effect increased to 2/2.5/4 seconds from a flat 2 seconds

Lulu – changed

Bonus health from ability increased to 350/500/1000 from 400/600/950

Duration of ability’s knockup effect decreased to 0.75 seconds from 1.5 seconds

Jax – changed

Jax’s stun effect from his ability has been removed

Tier Three

Jinx – changed

Damage dealt by ability decreased to 150/250/450 from 200/325/550

Duration of ability’s stun effect increased to 2 seconds from 1.5 seconds

Tier Four

Warwick – changed

Warwick’s ability has been changed. Now, Warwick and all nearby allies gain 60/75/200% attack speed for three seconds whenever the Champion scores a takedown

Tier Five

Yone – nerfed

Duration of ability’s knockup effect decreased to 0.75 seconds from 1.5 seconds

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.24 TRAIT BALANCE CHANGES

There are no trait changes on the PBE to check out just yet, but keep heading back to these notes over the next fortnight, as we may well see some appear soon!

That’s all there is to see for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics patch 10.24, right now, but keep checking back over its testing phase as more changes will likely appear on the PBE before the content drop heads to live. According to the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule, TFT patch 10.24 is go live Tuesday, November 24, 2020. It’s worth noting that the above notes are based on what’s up for testing, so might not reflect the complete or final versions of the upcoming changes.

