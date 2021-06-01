Tell Me Why is free to keep in June to celebrate Pride

Episodic adventure game Tell Me Why is free throughout the month of June as developer Dontnod celebrates Pride. Now through June 30, you can add all three chapters to your Steam library for free, and Dontnod says it hopes players will instead spend the money on causes and businesses that directly benefit the trans and queer communities.

Tell Me Why is the story of twins Tyler and Alyson, who can use the power of their supernatural bond to solve mysteries – not the least of which is their own upbringing in a small Alaskan town. Together, they share a fantasy world called The Book of Goblins, and the game’s three episodes take you through their memories of growing up together and present choices that will ultimately shape their relationship with each other.

Tell Me Why took top honours at the GLAAD Awards earlier this year, beating out contenders like Hades and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Dontnod worked with GLAAD during the development of Tell Me Why in order to make sure its portrayal of Tyler, a trans man, was sensitive and authentic.

Here’s the trailer for Tell Me Why:

If you’re looking for more free games on Steam, there’s plenty to be had right behind that link.