Terraria fishing: how to fish in Terraria

Looking for how to fish in Terraria? You’ll need a few things before you can go fishing in Terraria including bait and an appropriate fishing rod. You’ll also need to unlock the angler NPC in whichever town you’ve decided to set up your Terraria house in.

Angler NPC’s will set you various fishing quests each day for a chance to win rewards. There’s not always a guarantee that you’ll earn each reward, but with various Terraria wings, trophies, treasure maps, and Terraria potions all on offer, it’s still worth the bother.

You can fish in either water, honey, or even lava if you have the right equipment. You can fashion a basic fishing pole using eight pieces of wood. However, for better poles, you’ll either need to craft, trade, receive them as quest rewards, or find them in chests. You can use your new catch to either complete an angler quest, trade, or craft potions or food. Here’s a quick guide on everything you need to know about fishing in Terraria.

How to fish in Terraria

Once you have a fishing pole, you’ll also need a body of water that’s at least 75 tiles deep, 1000 tiles for an ocean, and only 50 for honey. Stand by the edge of your chosen liquid (it won’t work if you’re submerged or standing in it) and press use/attack with the fishing rod. You’ll need bait in your inventory for this to work. All bait has an associated power level, which determines the likelihood of it being consumed. Here are the different Terraria baits, their power, and biomes:

Bait Biome Power Monarch Butterfly Forest 5% Grasshopper Forest 10% Scorpion Desert 10% Sulphur Butterfly Forest 10% Snail Underground 10% Black Scorpion Desert 15% Glowing Snail Glowing Mushroom 15% Grubby Surface Jungle 15% Zebra Swallowtail Butterfly Forest 15% Apprentice Bait Angler Quest Reward 15% Ulysses Butterfly Forest 20% Pink Jellyfish Ocean 20% Green Jellyfish Underground 20% Blue Jellyfish Underground 20% Firefly Forest 20% Julia Butterfly Forest 25% Sluggy Surface Jungle 25% Worm Forest/Underground 25% Red Admiral Butterfly Forest 30% Journeyman Bait Angler Quest Reward 30% Enchanted Nightcrawler Crafted 35% Purple Emperor Butterfly Forest 35% Lightning Bug Hallow 35% Buggy Surface Jungle 40% Tree Nymph Butterfly Forest 50% Master Bait Angler Quest Reward 50% Gold Worm Forest 50% Truffle Worm (Duke Fishron only) Glowing Mushroom 666%

Terraria fishing quests

When anglers set the daily fishing quest, they’ll specify the height and biome in which you’ll need to catch the fish. This is always the case, so for example, they might send you to a forest biome to catch a Cloudfish at sky height.

How to fish in lava

Yes, it is possible, required you have the right equipment. There’s a high reward for successfully catching the fish lurking in lava, including an Obsidian Swordfish that can be used to create a spear. Here’s what you’ll need to fish in lava:

Hotline fishing hook – can be obtained from the angler after completing 25 or more fishing quests

– can be obtained from the angler after completing 25 or more fishing quests Hell Butterfly, Magma Snail, Lavafly – bait used to fish in lava which can only be caught in the underworld, using a lavaproof bug net or golden bug net

Now you know how to fish in Terraria, you can take on the Duke Fishron Terraria boss, that can only be summoned by fishing. Or, if this fishing malarkey doesn’t sound as relaxing as you first thought, he’s how to focus on raising your NPC happiness in Terraria.