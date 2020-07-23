What are the best Terraria wings? Whether you’re new to Terraria, or you’re looking for the best wings available, you’re going to need these nifty accessories to take down some of the difficult Terraria bosses.

Terraria wings are only available in hardcore mode and can be earned from quests or more commonly crafted using feathers and other precious items, depending on the rarity and quality of the wings. Some require more resources than others, but all will need a mythril or orichalcum anvil to craft them, or if you’re creating lunar wings, you’ll need to use the ancient manipulator. There’s plenty to think about when crafting Terraria wings: how high you want to go, flight duration, speed, and of course their physical appearance (it matters okay).

The most common wings and best starting wings in Terraria are demon wings and angel wings, like most Terraria wings, you’ll need to gather the ingredients first and it’s not always an easy or fast process. You’ll need 10 feathers, 20 souls of flight, and either 25 souls of night for demon wings, or 25 souls of light for angel wings. If, however, you’re well versed in wing-making but want to know the best Terraria wings there are, we’ve included our top picks along with what you’ll need and their stats.

The best Terraria wings

Solar Wings are technically the ‘best’ wings in the game, but it does depend on what you’re after, and what resources you have readily available.

The best wings in Terraria are:

Solar wings – You’ll need 10 luminite bars and 14 solar fragments to create these wings, but you’ll be able to reach a whopping 325 feet

– You’ll need 10 luminite bars and 14 solar fragments to create these wings, but you’ll be able to reach a whopping 325 feet Stardust wings – You’ll need 10 luminite bars and 14 stardust fragments, and you can go even higher, sacrificing slightly on acceleration, you’ll be able to reach 413 feet

– You’ll need 10 luminite bars and 14 stardust fragments, and you can go even higher, sacrificing slightly on acceleration, you’ll be able to reach 413 feet Fishron wings – These wings are a great all-rounder, and are rewarded from defeating the boss, Duke Fishron

– These wings are a great all-rounder, and are rewarded from defeating the boss, Duke Fishron Nebula mantle – You’ll need 10 luminite bars and 14 nebula fragments, these aren’t the best of the best, but allow hovering, which comes in handy during difficult fights

– You’ll need 10 luminite bars and 14 nebula fragments, these aren’t the best of the best, but allow hovering, which comes in handy during difficult fights Vortex booster – These wings also offer hovering and horizontal moving, you’ll need 10 luminite bars and 14 vortex fragments to create them

These are the best Terraria wings, now you’re ready to glide into battle, check out how to create Terraria potions as well as the best mods in Terraria from big overhauls, to boss checklists.