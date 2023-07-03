Terraria creator leaves Twitter, hints at “new spoilers” on forum

Terraria is probably my favorite sandbox game of all time, and one of my favorite things about it is how close the creator is to his community. Andrew Spinks, known better by his online alias Redigit, has always kept in touch with the Terraria fandom over social media. Whether this be by sharing what Re-Logic has in the works or by asking for suggestions from players themselves, the developer has always been open with us. After years of such communication via Twitter, however, Redigit has deleted his account and moved over to the official Terraria Community Forums instead.

With all of the recent limits and verified account checks imposed by Twitter, it’s not entirely surprising that creators like Redigit are leaving for their own platforms. What really stands out, though, is the fact that he immediately made a post stating that fans should “be on the lookout for new spoilers here soon.” There has been a lot of hype within the game’s community recently, largely thanks to the upcoming Terraria 1.4.5 update, and we may not need to speculate about new features for long.

Chippy, a well-known Terraria YouTuber friends with the creator himself, shared Redigit’s post on Twitter. It brought attention to the developer’s deletion of his social media account as well as his word on possible spoilers. Considering the timing, these spoilers will more than likely be about 1.4.5, and I can’t wait to see what Redigit reveals on the forum. Prior to deleting his Twitter, he had spent a good amount of time talking to fans about what features they wanted him to add, going as far as agreeing to implement a few of the suggestions.

If you also can’t wait to play the 1.4.5 update, be sure to check out some of our favorite Terraria mods to keep yourself occupied for the time being. You can also browse through a quick rundown of the Terraria bosses if you have yet to 100% the base game. Alternatively, take a look at a few of the best adventure games if you want a new thrill provided by something other than Terraria.