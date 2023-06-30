Terraria 1.4.5 update buries even more secrets in its challenge seeds

The Terraria 1.4.5 update is almost ready to reveal its release window, although developer Re-Logic says it’s still “tough to predict timing-wise.” For its Terraria State of the Game post for June, the team instead reveals how the best sandbox game is making its unique challenge seeds both more approachable and more complex.

“Everyone loves world seeds right?” That’s the question posed by Re-Logic’s Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy, who says, “It’s our guess that everyone does – except that a ton of folks who are not immersed in our news posts or the wiki might have no idea they even exist.” That’s a fair concern; Terraria is one of the best-selling games of all time, and while there’s a lot of encouragement to share tips and tricks among the community, many people will just play the game and never look things up.

Even if you do spend time looking up the likes of the best Terraria wings online, you may not be aware of how its secret seeds work. Simply put, by putting specific phrases into the world seed box, you can generate special worlds that have unique characteristics. These range from ‘not the bees,’ which gives you a map overrun with beehives and related items, to ‘no traps,’ which of course massively ramps up how many traps you’ll encounter, because that’s just how Terraria creator Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks does things.

Some of the secret seeds included in the Terraria 1.4.4 Labor of Love update are among the wildest yet. There’s ‘don’t dig up,’ which flips the entire order of player progression, starting you in the hellish Underworld and challenging you with reaching the now-deadly surface of the map, high above. There’s also Terraria’s greatest challenge, ‘getfixedboi’ – a map that combines all of the secret seeds into one for the ultimate test of your skills.

To help players try these out, Terraria 1.4.5 will now include its own menu for the unique seeds, so everyone can give them a shot without having to uncover the specific passcode. While it was certainly fun to uncover them initially, they’re really only a secret kept from players who don’t know they exist, so why not let everyone join in on the party?

In addition to this, Murphy teases a new factor coming into play. “Know what else would be cool? If you could combine special world seeds.” That’s right, you’ll now be able to select multiple at once to jam their effects together. There’s even more at play, though: “What if some of those combinations might also have special hidden effects?” You had my curiosity, but now you have my attention.

The State of the Game blog post also re-highlights the updated character creation screen, which will let you select from several voices independently of your chosen character model to offer more customization than ever before. Murphy says even more tweaks are on the way, so we’ll be sure to let you know once we find out more. In the meantime, the Steam summer sale is a great time to grab Terraria for 50% off. You won’t regret it.

