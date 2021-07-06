Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown reveals Hong Kong setting and release date

It’s been almost exactly a year since the reveal tease for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and today’s Nacon Connect filled in many of the blanks about the upcoming racing MMO on the way from KT Racing. Solar Crown is set in Hong Kong, and will be arriving on hard drives near you September 22, 2022.

A flashy new trailer for the racing game debuted during Nacon Connect, which showed off some of the scenery, the high-end clubs and glamorous jewelry, and of course the high-powered vehicles you’ll be whipping over the streets in when Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown arrives next year. An Aston Martin DB11 faces off against what appears to be a heavily-customised Range Rover Sport, before the clip transitions to a beach race between Mercedes-Benz and Porsche SUVs.

Supercars scream down narrow alleys between shots in bumping dance clubs, and we’re back to the DB11 and Range Rover, which have made it to a shipping dock in time to screech beneath a descending container. It all looks extremely cool, and everyone seems to be after a gigantic diamond held in a plush leather briefcase.

Here’s the trailer:

Developer KT Racing said during the show that it’s constantly working on advancing its driving tech, but it’s also focusing heavily on its landscape technology this time around – the better to create a full-size version of Hong Kong island.

Test Drive Unlimited looks like it’s angling to be a more caper-oriented spin on the open-world driving of Forza Horizon, and we’ll be keen to take it for a spin when it comes out next year.