The Callisto Protocol podcast stars Brienne of Tarth and Sam Fisher

There’s nothing like curling up in bed after a long day with a terrifying horror fiction podcast, in my book – and so it’s exciting to learn that there’s a Callisto Protocol podcast featuring some top-shelf talent now available for your listening enjoyment. The podcast, which serves as a prequel to the upcoming sci-fi horror game, stars Gwendoline Christie and Michael Ironside, who you may know better as Game of Thrones’ Brienne of Tarth and Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

Christie plays a ‘skip tracer’ named Percy who’s hot on the trail of an escaped prisoner who they’ve tracked to the abandoned Helix Station. The place has a violent and horrifying history, and once the team finds their way aboard the Black Iron prison vessel they’ve followed to the derelict space city, they realise there are even grislier surprises in store for them.

The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station is a full cast, horror fiction podcast with lots of audio production behind it – expect to hear plenty of gnarly sound effects when things go sour on the team, as they inevitably will.

You can check out the trailer here at the official site, and continue listening if your interest is sufficiently piqued. You can also find it on your preferred podcast catcher app. The first two episodes are available now.

The latest Callisto Protocol trailer gives us a more visual peek at Black Iron Prison itself, but players in Japan may be dismayed to learn that The Callisto Protocol won’t be available there, at least until Striking Distance and Krafton come to some agreement with the Japanese censors over the content of the game. For now, The Callisto Protocol’s Japan launch has been cancelled.