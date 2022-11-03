The Callisto Protocol podcast stars Brienne of Tarth and Sam Fisher

The Callisto Protocol podcast series sets up the events in Striking Distance's upcoming horror game, and it stars Gwendoline Christie and Michael Ironside

The Callisto Protocol podcast: Key art depicting Gwendoline Christie as 'Percy,' a sci-fi fugitive hunter, holding a bloodied axe over her shoulder and standing in front of a starfield with an alien monster looming over her right shoulder
Ian Boudreau

Published:

The Callisto Protocol

There’s nothing like curling up in bed after a long day with a terrifying horror fiction podcast, in my book – and so it’s exciting to learn that there’s a Callisto Protocol podcast featuring some top-shelf talent now available for your listening enjoyment. The podcast, which serves as a prequel to the upcoming sci-fi horror game, stars Gwendoline Christie and Michael Ironside, who you may know better as Game of Thrones’ Brienne of Tarth and Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

Christie plays a ‘skip tracer’ named Percy who’s hot on the trail of an escaped prisoner who they’ve tracked to the abandoned Helix Station. The place has a violent and horrifying history, and once the team finds their way aboard the Black Iron prison vessel they’ve followed to the derelict space city, they realise there are even grislier surprises in store for them.

The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station is a full cast, horror fiction podcast with lots of audio production behind it – expect to hear plenty of gnarly sound effects when things go sour on the team, as they inevitably will.

You can check out the trailer here at the official site, and continue listening if your interest is sufficiently piqued. You can also find it on your preferred podcast catcher app. The first two episodes are available now.

The latest Callisto Protocol trailer gives us a more visual peek at Black Iron Prison itself, but players in Japan may be dismayed to learn that The Callisto Protocol won’t be available there, at least until Striking Distance and Krafton come to some agreement with the Japanese censors over the content of the game. For now, The Callisto Protocol’s Japan launch has been cancelled.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.