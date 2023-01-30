A new The Crew game is about to be announced

If you’re itching to get back out on the open road, you’ll want to tune in tomorrow for something The Crew has planned. Ubisoft will be making an announcement of some kind about the open-world racing game series, and it seems highly likely that it’s going to be The Crew 3.

Racing YouTuber and Crew 2 superfan SidWaj predicted in December that Ubisoft Ivory Tower would announce The Crew 3 at some point in 2023, and now, a month after SidWoj’s initial tweet, the official The Crew Twitter account responded.

“Tomorrow. 5PM UTC/9AM PST,” is all the response reads.

That comes painfully close to being official confirmation of SidWoj’s prediction, but it stops short. Will it be The Crew 3? A new The Crew game that isn’t part of the numbered series? A reboot of some kind? There’s no way to tell for sure – but the choice of SidWoj’s specific tweet to make this announcement is extremely suggestive.

The Crew 2 launched to middling to mildly positive reviews back in 2018. While it suffered from some technical issues at launch and faced some negative backlash on Steam, Ubisoft’s Lyon-based Ivory Tower studio continued to support the game for quite a while post-launch, and it’s developed a dedicated fan base who enjoy it as an alternative to Playground Games’ Forza Horizon series.

In any case, you’ll want to stay tuned to Ubisoft’s socials at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT January 31 to find out what’s next for the racing game series. Check out our guide to the best steering wheel for PC if you’re ready to take the next step in racing sim immersion.