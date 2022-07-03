This Skyrim mod adds its own modder to the game

There are an outrageously large number of Skyrim mods nowadays, adding everything from 16K dragons to the ability to virtually experience rejection to Bethesda’s beloved open-world game. Now, modder DecodinatorX is offering you – yes, you right there – the once in a lifetime opportunity to download and install them into your copy of the RPG game.

That’s right, thanks to new mod ‘A Skyrim follower but he is me’ you can now employ DecodinatorX as a voiced follower in your own game. But exactly who is DecodinatorX, I hear you ask? A very fair question, indeed. Just someone on a quest to put themselves “into games that don’t need me to be in them,” according to their own words.

DecodinatorX says that the project is merely a test to see if they can learn how to create themselves in various games. You can find them in the Winking Skeever in Solitude, and while their in-game model might leave a little something to be desired, it’s tough to argue that they achieved what they set out to do.

Previously, they have put themselves into Left 4 Dead 2 and Garry’s Mod, as well as creating a playable avatar of themselves for VRChat. Other such mods are in development – DecodinatorX says that their ‘Halo 3 Grunts but they are me’ is “still in need of a bit of tweaking,” while another for Five Nights at Freddy’s “is unreleased due to my lack of musical know-how.”

There’s a couple of final notes if you do decide that this mod is exactly the thing to spice up your adventures in the fantasy game. “I cussed in many of the lines,” says DecodinatorX, “so don’t expect me as a follower to be child-friendly.” He also graciously requests that no-one makes use of Skyrim’s saucier mods to do anything particularly salacious to or with his character model.

If you’d rather your Skyrim mods were a tad more familiar, a Witcher 3 inspired mod turns you into a contracted monster hunter. Just be careful you don’t go overboard with your modding, or you might find you accidentally undress a large chunk of the game’s population.

Image credit: DecodinatorX