This Skyrim mod lets you play as World of Warcraft’s Sylvanas

Since hitting PC nine years ago, Skyrim has become a playground for modders looking to take the grandiose RPG to weird and wonderful places. Some change things up by adding something like multiplayer, whereas others make something that’s entirely different. One of our favourite, new additions is a Skyrim mod that makes World of Warcraft‘s Banshee Queen Sylvanas playable. The WoW Shadowlands release date is still some way away, so why not explore Tamriel as the Dark Lady.

As the name suggests, Haytur’s Adventure Series – Sylvanas Playable Race mod gives the WoW character a unique race. She also comes with her abilities and items. From the looks of things, the Banshee Queen is similar to Skyrim’s undead as she’ll be hurt by the same things that damage them. She can also breathe underwater but has a slow health regen. The Sylvanas mod also comes with her Death Guard armour, Deathwhisper bow, and more.

If you’d like to see her abilities and items in full, you can check out the mod page on Nexus Mods. You can find directions on how to download the Skyrim mod there. As Haytur points out, if you’d like to have Sylvanas as a follower instead, you can download Ilikeawp’s mod from the website, too.

