The First Descendant beta continues to prove very popular on Steam, with the crossplay beta test for the co-op third-person looter shooter managing to pull in a pretty consistent player base that’s hovered around 40,000 concurrent users on the Valve platform throughout the weekend. If you’re playing, you’ll be pleased to know that developer Nexon Games has just introduced a surprise login rewards event, giving you a healthy heaping of currencies just for hopping on in the final days of the test period.

It’s been a busy time lately, so I wasn’t planning to spend too much time with The First Descendant’s crossplay beta, despite the fact that its world is undeniably gorgeous and, even in this early state, it’s held a solid frame rate and by all accounts is a rather fun co-op game. Then I saw The First Descendant beta rewards… and I needed to have that little bear on my back, holding a can of coke in his paws. I’m a man of simple pleasures, okay?

Good news, then, that anyone playing can now grab a rather nice chunk of free rewards. Nexon Games says, “Greetings, Descendants! Thank you for actively participating in The First Descendant Crossplay Open Beta. As a token of gratitude, we have prepared a surprise event so you can enjoy various contents for the lasting test period.” It’s a nice way to quickly get The First Descendant credits and more if you’re running short.

The First Descendant beta login rewards and how to claim

Here are the login rewards available for the remainder of The First Descendant crossplay beta:

Saturday September 23 at 11.30pm PDT (Sunday September 24 at 2.30am EDT / 7:30am BST / 8.30am CEST) to Sunday September 24 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST

100,000 Kuiper Shards

1,200,000 Gold

660 Credits

700 Caliber

Three Energy Activators

Sunday September 24 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST to Tuesday September 26 at 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 8am BST / 9am CEST

200,000 Kuiper Shards

2,400,000 Gold

1,320 Credits

1,400 Caliber

Five Energy Activators

Nexon notes that gifts should be presented to you in the mailbox within ten minutes of being logged into the game within the scheduled periods. If you encounter a delay, it suggests moving to the title screen and logging in again to receive the items correctly.

You’ll have to put in a fair amount of time to unlock The First Descendant characters, so these bonus rewards should come in rather handy. Just be sure to keep an eye on The First Descendant maintenance schedule to know when the game is available to play.