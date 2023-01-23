The Last of Us Part 1 sales skyrocket just in time for PC launch

Despite only being a couple of episodes in, The Last of Us HBO show has already proved to be a colossal success. Surpassing ten million views in two days, we now have the rest of the show and The Last of Us PC release date to look forward to, as the drama has helped see sales of the PlayStation games skyrocket, which in turn suggests a healthy launch for the PC port too.

In the last week alone the UK boxed sales have seen The Last of Us series undergo a meteoric rise, as new and old players alike come back to one of Naughty Dog’s most well-received set of games.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake has seen an increase of 238% in sales week-on-week, while the original The Last of Us game has seen a 322% sales increase as well (via GamesIndustry.biz). These are UK-only console sales, but they absolutely act as a good indication of how The Last of Us series on HBO has acted as a perfect piece of cross-promotion. We saw something very similar last year, as Cyberpunk 2077 sales soared past 20 million thanks to Netflix’s Edgerunners series.

What does all of this mean for The Last of Us Part 1 PC port then? Well, it’s set to launch right at the tail end of the nine-episode run of the HBO show, between episodes seven and eight, so I think we’re going to see a strong showing when it comes to launch on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Last of Us series has already proved it’s going to be big, so I can see the strategy of letting word of mouth spread and new viewers catch up before dropping The Last of Us remake on PC. I wouldn’t be surprised if the last two episodes of the show even include a message saying ‘play The Last of Us on PC now’, as while both games have been huge hits for the PlayStation ecosystem, the pool of PC players is another massive player base to pull from.

Naughty Dog has also confirmed that The Last of Us PC port will run on Steam Deck, so that’s yet another group of players the upcoming Steam release can tap into as well. There’s been no official word on a The Last of Us Part 2 PC release date as of now, but with Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC and Uncharted on PC as well, it’s clear that PlayStation is making an effort to port over exclusives after a certain period of time, and I don’t think 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2 will become an exception to this rule.

While you wait for The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date, you should check out lists of the best action-adventure games and best stealth games to tide you over.