The Last of Us PC launch delayed a few weeks

Developer Naughty Dog has announced that The Last of Us PC release date has been delayed, but only by a few weeks. As the new HBO adaptation of the zombie game proves to be a smash hit with new and old fans alike, Naughty Dog says it wants to take some additional time to make sure PC debut of The Last of Us is up to standard. Originally scheduled for March 3, The Last of Us PC edition will now launch March 28.

“We want to make sure that The Last of Us Part I PC debut is in the best shape possible,” Naughty Dog says. “These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards.”

The announcement notes the renewed excitement for The Last of Us that’s been sparked by the debut of the HBO series – and indeed, sales of The Last of Us Part 1 have been soaring on PlayStation since the show’s pilot episode aired.

“We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these last few weeks,” Naughty Dog writes. “Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike floors us every day.”

