The Last of Us PC has a new patch this week, and a lot more after that

Another The Last of Us PC patch is on the way very soon, as Naughty Dog provides an update on the state of the action-adventure game port and what improvements and fixes can be expected in the near future.

That’s right, you can expect yet another The Last of Us fix imminently, as Naughty Dog continues to work on reassembling the botched launch of one of its biggest series’.

The Last of Us PC issues being investigated

Naughty Dog says it and Iron Galaxy are actively working on fixes still and has updated its list of ongoing issues that need solving, which you can read below.

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability are degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers lead to instability and/or graphical problems

The game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings

Corrupted-appearing/neon textures in-game

Most importantly though, Naughty Dog says The Last of Us PC is getting yet another patch at some point in the week beginning April 10, 2023. “Our team and our partners at Iron Galaxy are continuing to investigate issues reported about The Last of Us Part I for PC and work on more fixes, including a patch for later this week,” the developer says in a statement.

The exact date of The Last of Us PC patch isn’t given, so there’s no telling when it will drop as of right now. These patches will become part of “regularly released future updates” according to Naughty Dog, so I wouldn’t expect all the above known issues to be resolved at once.

The Last of Us PC woes seem to keep on going, but Naughty Dog is adamant that the game will release in a worthwhile state, somewhere down the line. You can play as Pedro Pascal or without a graphics card though, so that’s something at least.

We’ve got all The Last of Us system requirements to help you run the zombie game as best you can, and we’ve tested the best Last of Us settings on PC to boost fps despite performance problems.