The Last of Us Part 1 update for PC is here to fix mouse camera jitter

A new The Last of Us Part 1 update is here, and it promises to fix camera jitter with mouse and keyboard. Since the release of the beloved Sony PlayStation exclusive on PC, one of the most common complaints has been camera jitter when playing with keyboard and mouse – annoying if those controls were a big reason you bought the plant zombie game on PC. Thankfully, The Last of Us PC patch notes 1.0.2.1 promise an end to those woes.

Many players using mouse and keyboard controls in The Last of Us Part 1 PC have run into an issue where the camera stutters when turning with the mouse. It’s an incredibly distracting issue that also plagued Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. The studio previously remarked that it and co-developer Iron Galaxy were working on a fix for the issue, and now say that it has been resolved.

The Last of Us Part 1 patch notes v1.0.2.1 for PC

While The Last of Us Part 1 patch notes v1.0.2.1 are fairly small, the “highly requested improvement for the camera jitter experienced by players who use mouse and keyboard” is likely to be a very welcome piece of news – which is probably why Naughty Dog has pushed it out as a standalone update rather than waiting for a longer list of changes.

“We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches,” the team says, clarifying that it is “actively optimising, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates.”

Among the remaining issues are delays to shader loading and reduced performance while this is taking place, along with a potential memory leak and corrupted-looking textures in-game. Some players are also still unable to boot the game despite meeting the minimum The Last of Us system requirements. Hopefully these issues will continue to be resolved over time so players can get back to enjoying the agonising adventures of Joel and Ellie.

