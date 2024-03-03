2023’s most divisive soulslike can already be yours at a huge discount

Lords of the Fallen is one of the more popular soulslike games to release over the last few years. The original, released back in 2014 with the exact same name, was one of the first to be born directly from the popularity of the craze that Dark Souls and Demon’s Souls brought to the gaming world, attempting to emulate the combat with its own slight alterations. Now, 2023’s Lords of the Fallen can be yours with a huge discount for players looking for another soulslike to dive into.

Lords of the Fallen is somewhat divisive amongst soulslike games aficionados. The game, developed by Hexworks, draws very directly from its inspiration in Dark Souls, but truly that can be said about any game of the subgenre. However, the biggest problem with the game was the massive performance issues which led to LotF having mixed reviews on Steam.

Since then, the issues have been addressed in later patch updates. Additionally, the devs have laid out a Lords of the Fallen roadmap sharing the huge amount of post-launch content planned for the game. This sets itself apart from Elden Ring, whose fans have been eagerly awaiting the game’s planned Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for quite some time.

As part of Lords of the Fallen’s completely free post-launch roadmap, Hexworks released a bucket-themed questline that players can jump into free of charge. This free quest was considered just the beginning of the content the devs have planned for players who consider sticking around after completing the game.

Now is a great time to give Lords of the Fallen a try, as the game is on 40% off sale on Steam for $35.99 / £28.43. The game will be on sale on Steam until Thursday March 14, so you’ve got some time to decide if you want to shell out the money.

Also, the game’s Deluxe Upgrade is also on 45% off sale for $11.03 / £8.71. The Deluxe Upgrade will net you the Legendary Pack, as well as the Dark Crusader starting class.

If you do take the plunge and buy the game, we’ve got everything you need to know about all of the Lords of the Fallen bosses and Lords of the Fallen classes, to help you wherever you’re at in your Mournstead adventure.

