The Sims 3 Disney World community build showcases the life sim’s magic

An ongoing The Sims 3 Disney World community build project is celebrating the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary by bringing together Sims creators and builders to make the ultimate playable Disney World inside the classic life game. The project initially launched in October 2021 alongside the beginning of Disney’s anniversary celebrations, which are set to continue apace until 2023. Fans of the building game have come together over the past year to recreate various iconic landmarks from the Florida resort without resorting to the use of custom content.

The Sims 3 Disney Magic Kingdom community collaboration is a huge project comprising multiple maps, each with their own set of lots designed to represent various areas of the Disney World Florida resort. Areas include the likes of the Old West-themed Frontierland, the medieval Fantasyland, and the futuristic Tomorrowland, to name just a few – but if it’s represented in Disney World, then you can probably find it here. The collaboration comes from a number of prominent members in the Sims community including Sparky1922, Soocoolsim, Hidehi, Sandraelle, and Romagi1.

Among the latest additions over the past month of creation are a recreation of the Mickey’s PhilharMagic arena, a “4D film attraction” that plays hosts to regular concert experiences; a Reno-themed spin on the Chamber of Commerce, a Main Street building where Disney fans can collect packages that have been shipped to the front of the park; and ‘Peter Pan’s Vault of Antiquity,’ a rather stunning building based on the German architecture of the Pinocchio Village Haus. Of course, you can find plenty more of the most famous Disney World attractions built over the past year across the lots.

While the powerful Sims 3 custom content tools would make this project easier, the creators decided that they wanted to avoid the use of any third-party custom content. Builders can, however, make use of all expansion packs, stuff packs, and store items as long as they’re still available for use. Sign-ups to claim lots happen every two weeks, roughly on the 1st and 15th of each month, so if this project sounds interesting and you want to take part – or simply visit it for yourself – then be sure to check it out over on The Sims forums!

Now that you can get The Sims 4 for free, you might want to check out our guide to Sims modding with the best Sims 4 mods and our pick of the best custom content with the best Sims 4 CC. If you’re new to that side of things, our Sims 4 CC guide explains how to install Sims custom content. You can also get yourself unlimited money and more with all the Sims 4 cheats, to help that dream build roll along smoothly. Meanwhile, we’ve got more of the best Disney games on PC if you fancy something more official.

Image credit: Soocoolsim – Peter Pan’s Vault of Antiquity.