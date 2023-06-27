The Sims 4 community has chosen, and it chose goth girls

The Sims 4 recently announced its upcoming Horse Ranch expansion, sending us horse girls everywhere into a frenzy of excitement. EA sat down to discuss the pony-powered pack in a Behind The Sims showcase today, where they also talked about the simulation game‘s upcoming kits and even Project Rene. One of my favorite things about The Sims 4 is the studio’s engagement with fans, and its community votes are a great example. The two kits revealed just so happen to be the result of players’ votes, and guys… we’re getting goth girls.

Yep, you read that right. If you were one of the many Simmers who voted in favor of goth fashion, join the winners’ club as Behind The Sims confirmed we’re getting a kit as dark as our souls. The fashion-centered kit coming is going to be all about goth style, while the kit themed around building is set to be a bit different. If you remember The Sims 4 vote for DLC, then you’ll know that the kit focused on architecture could have featured items from the past or the future.

We got to vote between a medieval castle-inspired kit and a high-tech future-inspired kit, and boy am I glad to report the former has one. I am ready to live out my goth vampire princess dreams in a castle medieval royalty would have killed for, y’all. The Sims 4’s two new kits will release in 2024, which leaves a lot of time for us to plan our upcoming builds and Sims. From what we’ve seen with the concept art thus far, we’re likely to get new hairstyles, outfits, and Build/Buy Mode items with these kits.

With The Sims 4 Horse Ranch on the way soon, we’ll have plenty of packs to mix and match to create our ideal experience. Whether that means you play as a cowboy or as a knight in the Middle Ages, how you spend your Sims’ lives with their horses is completely up to you. That’s the beauty of sandbox games.

If you love The Sims 4 but want to spice your game up a bit for free before the new content drops, be sure to check out some of our favorite Sims 4 mods. You can also browse through a few of the best life games out there right now to play something similar enough to Sims without feeling exactly the same. Alternatively, see what we know so far about EA’s upcoming game The Sims 5, or Project Rene.