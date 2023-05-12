The Sims 4 team wants you to vote for its next DLC

The Sims 4 wants you! That’s right, you reading this. As it aims to determine its next move following the arrival of The Sims 4 Growing Together, developer EA Maxis is asking The Sims 4 community exactly what you’d like to see appear in the world’s biggest life game. With a little over a week to get your votes in, make sure to move fast if you want a chance to exert your own piece of influence on the future of The Sims.

There are two separate votes for you to participate in. The first is for a Create-a-Sim kit and, much like all good videogames, the choice falls between light and dark. On the light side, ‘Rainbow Core Style’ promises bright, playful colours with nostalgic designs. EA invites you to “Give your inner child a big hug and dress your Sims in a rainbow of colourful, bright patterns.”

If you’re more on the edgy side, embrace the darkness with ‘Goth Fashion’ and deck your Sims out in all manner of leather, mesh, and lace complete with boots, chains, and more unnecessary belts than you can shake a stick at. There’s plenty of dramatic makeup and thematic accessories to match, and the great news is that you can get all these things in any colour you like – as long as it’s black.

The other kit vote is for build/buy mode, and the choice this time is between Past and Future. Past offers a ‘Medieval Castle’ kit allowing you to build a veritable bastion of battlements, notched windows, and impressive iron gates. On the other side of the time spectrum, Future brings ‘High Tech Futurism’ and opts for sleek metal and glass designs accented with glowing neon.

The voting window for these The Sims 4 kits is May 11-21. Voting closes on May 21 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (that’s May 22 at 3am BST / 4am CEST), so be sure to get your picks in before then.

They’re both tough choices; personally I’m too tempted by those goth looks for CAS, but I think the futuristic curves and neon have won me over on the build side. Once you’ve voted, don’t forget that you can claim a free Sims 4 DLC pack until May 18.

