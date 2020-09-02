Relax and watch this ultra-modern Sims 4 build come to life

Even with some of the latest game packs, houses in The Sims 4 can tend to look a little conventional. Fortunately, talented Sims builders are on hand to show us their more creative builds, and this one by YouTuber The Sim Stream is really a sight to behold. Titled Dune, it’s an ultra-modernist beach villa designed to mimic the flowing curves of sand dunes.

The Sim Stream, a Dutch YouTuber named Irene, takes us through the entire build process for Dune in the video below. She only uses a few The Sims 4 mods, opting instead for items and textures found in City Living and Island Living. As you’ll see in the video, she also uses a couple light Sims 4 cheats to scale objects up and down, adjust their height, and merge items together.

She starts by prepping a big 64×64 lot, raising the ground up and then cutting away to create natural hillocks and dips. Then she gets to work creating Dune’s distinctive roofline, which is all graceful curves and ripples, almost like light fabric fluttering in a breeze.

The video is sped up, but you still get to see a lot of the fine adjustments and expert techniques that go into creating something this magical looking in The Sims 4.

The interior is as impressive as the minimalist exterior, with modern-looking custom fireplaces, an open kitchen with a large island, a huge steam bath, and tons of tastefully selected decorations. The end result looks like it could be the set for a Crate & Barrel catalogue shoot.

The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars crossover soon, as we learned at Gamescom recently. So perhaps The Sim Stream will show us how good a house in Baatu can look.