The Sims 4 is always evolving with EA’s steady free updates, expansion packs, stuff packs, and other DLC. While many fans look forward to a new mainline entry to the Sims series, the team is still improving its fourth game almost a decade after its initial launch. My favorite content for The Sims 4 comes from animal-related DLC, from the recent horse expansion to the game’s introduction of pets. You can now get one of the cutest packs, My First Pet Stuff, entirely for free, but you’ll have to act quickly.

There are so many things that The Sims 4 does right as a simulation game. While the game launched without animals, EA went on to release cats, dogs, horses, and more with a variety of DLC. My First Pet Stuff is one of many, but it packs quite a cute punch with its focus on pet-themed content and its surprising addition of small animals. If you don’t yet have the stuff pack, it’s free right now ahead of The Sims 4 For Rent drop and is a worthy addition to any Sims collection.

My First Pet Stuff adds a ton of cute accessories and outfits for your cats and dogs, but that isn’t all. It also brings in some unique new pets such as hamsters, hedgehogs, and even rats. These adorable little guys can do everything, and I mean literally everything. Expect to see your Sims’ rodents blasting off in rocket ships to space, becoming genius-level scientists, and getting up to all kinds of shenanigans. You may even get especially (un)lucky and witness a Sim’s death by hamster.

My First Pet Stuff is completely free to download and keep on EA’s own desktop app as well as Steam. The stellar deal is only up until Tuesday, January 9. After that, you’ll have to pay the pack’s full price which is $9.99 /£8.99. I’d recommend downloading it while you can, as it’s one of the cutest packs to date. It even comes with snazzy furniture like a coffee table that doubles as an aquarium, my personal favorite item.

While you wait for My First Pet Stuff to finish downloading, be sure to check out some of our favorite Sims 4 mods for some other free content. You can also browse through our in-depth rundown of Sims 4 cheats for some quick ways to build in-game relationships, make fast Simoleons, or just amplify your Sims’ moodlets quickly. Kaching and motherlode are great after all, but they’re just two of many useful console commands.

