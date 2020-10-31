The Sims 4 has a free weekend on Steam, sale on DLC

You can try The Sims 4 for free this weekend on Steam, and pick up most of The Sims 4 DLC for cheap. The free offer started yesterday, Friday October 30, and will run through to the end of Sunday, November 1.

For the next two days, The Sims 4 is completely free-to-play on Valve’s store. That’s the full game, without caveat. If you like what you play, you’ll then have until November 11 to pick it up at a deep discount of 75% off, putting it at a quarter of the regular retail price. All the expansion packs have been reduced by half, too, and many of the smaller bits of DLC. Others, like the Star Wars: Journey to Batuu pack that came out in September, and the Parenthood pack from June, are at 25% off.

If you want to get immediately seasonal, a Halloween bundle of the Vampires, Strangerville, Realms of Magic, and Spooky Stuff add-ons has been put together, with a combined discount of 63% off for the lot. Another cats-and-dogs-themed bundle is also available, if wizards and bloodsuckers aren’t your vibe. Otherwise, you can mix-and-match between expansions, game packs, and stuff packs at your leisure.

This free weekend preempts the launch of The Sims 4: Snow Escape, a winter getaway expansion that’s coming out November 13. Our Carrie Talbot had a chance to preview said snowbound holiday, and she came away pleased.

You can find all The Sims 4 free weekend and discount details here. If you take the plunge for a purchase, here’s the best Sims 4 mods, and we have a guide to The Sims 4 custom content.