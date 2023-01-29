The Sims 4 PSA highlights overlooked phone customisation

We always welcome a helpful The Sims 4 PSA, because with so many Sims 4 expansion packs and updates over the years since its release in September 2014 it can be easy to lose track of some welcome features that you might want to make use of. If you’re playing one of the best life games on PC, you probably enjoy customising everything from the look of your Sims to the ways they dress and the homes they live in – but there’s one cool option that is often overlooked because of its placement.

Did you know you could change your phone case in The Sims 4? I didn’t, and I’ve been playing the game off and on since launch. Neither did Sims Reddit user GamblerJolly, who shares a PSA on the game’s dedicated subreddit letting other players know about the feature. With how much care and effort players put into capturing their Sims’ personalities through their outfits, having custom phone cases is another great way to help that shine.

“I have been playing this godforsaken game since launch day and I just now find out you can change their damn phone cases,” GamblerJolly exclaims, “I’ve had my Sims use grey phones for years when they could’ve had personalised ones?” They and I are far from alone, too; one of the most upvoted responses reads, “Of course this is the way that I find out about it too,” while another user laughs, “I knew and I still forget.”

Some players note that long-time fans may have missed out on this option because it wasn’t there at launch. The feature was added in 2016 around the time of the Get Together DLC, though you can use it regardless of which expansion packs you own. You also have the option to tweak your phone background.

How to change your phone case and background in The Sims 4

When you pull up your phone in The Sims 4, you’ll notice several small buttons in the top corner. The first of these allows you to adjust the phone volume, while the other two are for customisation. The middle button changes your phone background, while the rightmost button allows you to pick a new phone case.

You’ll see the backgrounds change on the fly, whereas you’ll have to wait for your Sim to put their phone away before the phone case will change – though, helpfully, they will take out their phone to show the new one off when you switch. Several of the choices come with additional patterns and designs, so be sure to try them all!

This is far from the only more well-hidden customisation option in The Sims 4, though some do require certain packs or other DLC. The umbrella rack added in Seasons lets you choose between a variety of designs for when you’re covering from the rain (or the sun, if you happen to be a vampire). It’s always nice to be able to tweak every little detail to your liking, after all – hopefully we can expect even more such tools when The Sims 5, currently in development as Project Rene, finally arrives.

If you’re looking for even more customisation options, the best Sims 4 CC packs are, well, packed with creative new additions. You can go even further by digging into some of the best Sims 4 mods, and you might be able to even customise some wilder aspects of your Sims’ personal lives should you opt for some of the best Sims 4 sex mods. Now that you can play The Sims 4 free, there’s no reason not to give it a try and see what the fuss is all about!