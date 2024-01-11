The Sims 4 reveals dazzling new DLC, and two “highly anticipated” kits

The Sims 4 is here with its latest quarterly teaser, a mysterious content roadmap featuring a variety of new DLC, including a multitude of kits as well as a stuff pack. While the reveal is largely cryptic, we’ve still got a lot to look forward to and a general idea of what the new DLC may contain. It may be a bit vague, but it’s solid, it’s official, and most importantly, it seems… sparkly?

That’s right, The Sims 4 is getting ready to shimmer among its fellow simulation game rivals, or so it seems. The new teaser, which is aptly dubbed ‘sensation,’ showcases some kits and a stuff pack that EA now describes as “sparkling.” What’s more, the developer’s accompanying video features all sorts of shiny gems and jewelry. Plumbobs are a girl’s best friend, after all.

“Every story you tell, and every build you make shines within The Sims,” the dev writes in its roadmap detailing DLC drops in January through April 2024, “so cause a sensation this season, embrace the unexpected, and be sensationally you in The Sims 4.” EA reveals that the period will see two “highly anticipated” kits, one “celebratory” kit, and one “co-created” style kit alongside the stuff pack.

We’re also getting a Sims Delivery Express item on the house, which the dev calls “beautiful.” EA doesn’t give any further details on any of its new content, but the vibes are giving some sort of bejeweled flavor. Maybe we can craft homemade jewelry in true 90s fashion, or perhaps bedazzle our Sims’ clothes. As for the “highly anticipated” DLC, I think we could see a couple of the community-voted kits.

Personally, I’m hoping for castles from the ‘Past and Future’ DLC vote. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t look like we’re getting any full-blown expansion packs within the coming months. Considering how recent The Sims 4 For Rent release was though, I’ll be satisfied to express my Sims’ passion for fashion in-game with butterfly-themed jewelry, big princess castles, and whatever glittery goodness comes.

