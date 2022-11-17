Sims 4 update fixes ‘mean’ glitch, adds new Mass Effect collab

A new Sims 4 update that’s set to drop on November 17 will finally fix the life game‘s bizarre glitch that was turning your virtual personas into literal balls of rage, while also introducing the highly anticipated Mass Effect clothing collab.

While relatively small and focused mainly on new cosmetics, this Sims 4 ‘SDX drop’ fixes one major, major issue with the life sim’s current iteration – the mean Sims glitch.

Due to a bizarre bug that dropped in the wake of patch 1.92, players have noticed that their virtual personas have been adamant on declaring war upon one another. While a variety of fixes were suggested, including making use of some of the best Sims 4 mods, none of them were quite ideal.

A new update from Sims Direct Communications has confirmed that the SDX drop will squash this pesky little problem, reading, “we have an update on overly aggressive/mean Sims. We’re incorporating a tuning fix to cool down the extra negativity taking place between Sims in tomorrow’s Sims Delivery Express.”

Now that your Sims will be more amicable, it’s worth rewarding them with some new cosmetics. Two hairstyles are dropping as part of a collaboration with notable content creator DeeSims!, both of which are perfect for representing your heritage in-game. In a similar vein to some Sims 4 CC by ‘SheaButtyr,’ players can now select Bantu knots and two strand twists when creating their characters, with the two hairstyles being available for Sims of any age and ethnicity.

If changing up your look isn’t enough, there’s also a plethora of Mass Effect-themed clothing coming to shake up your wardrobe. You’ll be able to choose from a vast selection of different hats and t-shirts, and there’s an N7 tattoo being added for Sims who really, really wanted to romance James Vega.

The icing on the cake comes in the form of a new song by Brazilian pop sensation Larissa ‘Anitta’ de Macedo Machado, who had to translate her entire track into Simlish. While she already speaks five languages, I highly doubt she thought she’d be adding Simlish to her repertoire. The song can be accessed via the ‘Pop’ music category.

For images of all the collabs, be sure to check out the SimsCommunity’s original post.

With The Sims 4 going free-to-play, this SDX drop is just one of the many reasons you should dive back into the iconic cosy life sim. If you do, be sure to check out our rundown of the best Sims CC and creators, as well as a rundown of all of the Sims 4 cheats if starting afresh sounds like too much of a grind.