The Sims 4 vampires deserve the spooky moodlets of Sims 2

The Sims 4 vampires are pretty cool, and the option to become a prowling bloodsucker in the EA life game is just one of many Occult Sim options available to players alongside aliens, ghosts, mermaids, and the recently introduced Sims 4 Werewolves, to name but a few. However, fans say they’re missing one of the most fun custom tweaks offered to Sims 2 vampires – custom moodlets.

In Sims 2, characters that become a vampire get some unique vampire-specific moodlets that really help to showcase their dramatic, scary personas. There’s some wonderfully toothy grins, dramatic shock poses, and the sort of iconic ‘attacking vampire’ stance that you might expect from classic horror movies. It all helps to add a little more flavour to the feeling of becoming a vampire.

Players on the Sims Reddit are taking the opportunity over the Halloween weekend to recall some of their favourite things about the past beings of the night. “When I was younger I thought they were so scary, but I loved vampires, so I was in constant fear,” says one user. Others agree, with one commenting that in The Sims 2 “the vampires always looked so scary so I just never, ever went downtown.”

While some fans are quick to point out that the range of Occult Sim options now available in The Sims 4 is great, others say that the lack of varied emotions displayed by characters in the latest game is rather off-putting. “I love [The Sims] 4 and put a lot of time into it,” says one, “but the smiling makes it feel like everyone is taking a happy pill.” Several users recommend a ‘no smiling’ mod, saying that the constant grinning is too much for them as well.

Hopefully we’ll get to see a new spin on emotions with The Sims 5: Project Rene – as a project being developed in conjunction with the series’s community, there will be hope that these desires can be interpreted by the developers in some unique and interesting ways that give our next generation of Sims all-new ways to express themselves.

