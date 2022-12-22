A new Witcher 3 hotfix improves stability and fixes photo mode

More performance improvements and fixes arrive in the latest Witcher 3 hotfix for the new next-gen update, including refinements for running it on Steam Deck

Witcher 3 hotfix: Geralt of Rivia wearing striped quilted armour, standing at the edge of a forest at sundown, the sky is fiery red, pink, and orange
Ian Boudreau

Published:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Another Witcher 3 hotfix is available today that makes some further corrections and enhancements to CD Projekt Red’s new next-gen update for the celebrated RPG game. While the hotfix won’t change the version number, it includes some key fixes that could help make your trip through ray-traced Novigrad a bit more pleasant.

In addition to “overall stability improvements,” CD Projekt Red says this hotfix also includes:

  • Fixes to photo mode
  • Fixes to the Arabic language in the game
  • A fix for the bug that causes toxicity to become stuck at the max level
  • Steam Deck improvements

There are more unenumerated changes included with this hotfix, but the patch notes don’t get into any additional detail.

When the next-gen update for The Witcher 3 launched last week, players complained about poor performance and bugs, which echoed technical problems the game faced when it originally launched more than seven years ago. However, CD Projekt Red has now released two updates for the PC version, and while the new ray-traced lighting effects still take a heavy toll on performance, things seem to be running much more smoothly a week after the update.

