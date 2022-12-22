A new Witcher 3 hotfix improves stability and fixes photo mode

Another Witcher 3 hotfix is available today that makes some further corrections and enhancements to CD Projekt Red’s new next-gen update for the celebrated RPG game. While the hotfix won’t change the version number, it includes some key fixes that could help make your trip through ray-traced Novigrad a bit more pleasant.

In addition to “overall stability improvements,” CD Projekt Red says this hotfix also includes:

Fixes to photo mode

Fixes to the Arabic language in the game

A fix for the bug that causes toxicity to become stuck at the max level

Steam Deck improvements

There are more unenumerated changes included with this hotfix, but the patch notes don’t get into any additional detail.

When the next-gen update for The Witcher 3 launched last week, players complained about poor performance and bugs, which echoed technical problems the game faced when it originally launched more than seven years ago. However, CD Projekt Red has now released two updates for the PC version, and while the new ray-traced lighting effects still take a heavy toll on performance, things seem to be running much more smoothly a week after the update.