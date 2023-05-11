The Witcher spinoff is back in business, CDPR confirms

Development on The Witcher spinoff Project Sirius now has a new direction, CDPR confirms, as the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 4 dev gives an investor update.

The Witcher spinoff Project Sirius reworked - Geralt of RIvia, sporting long hair and a neatly trimmed beard in the forests of The Witcher 3.

The Witcher spinoff Project Sirius has found its footing again, roughly a month after the new Witcher game was shelved while CDPR aimed to reevaluate its direction. Initially pitched as a multiplayer take on The Witcher series that might be approachable to fans of the Netflix series, it seems likely that we’ll be waiting beyond The Witcher 4 release date to explore this alternate vision for one of the best RPG games.

In an investor report on May 11, CD Projekt Red confirms “the conclusion of work on defining a new framework for Project Sirius.” The upcoming project is being helmed by Boston-based The Molasses Flood, which is owned by CD Projekt and formerly developed stylish post-apocalyptic American adventure The Flame in the Flood.

Following this news, CD Projekt Red notes that 2.7 million Polish Zloty (roughly equivalent to $650,000, or £520,000) has been written off as “part of the development expenditures related to the project in the first quarter of 2023.”

The Witcher Project Sirius - statement to investors from CD Projekt Red: "May 11, 2023 - 3:54pm. Subject: New framework for Project Sirius, decision concerning partial reversal of the impairment allowance for 2022, and writeoff of part of the development expenditures incurred in Q1 2023 Legal basis: Art. 17 section 1 of MAR – inside information In reference to current report no. 8/2023 of 20 March 2023, the Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered seat in Warsaw (“The Company”) hereby announces the conclusion of work on defining a new framework for Project Sirius, which is carried out by The Molasses Flood (“The Project”). Defining a new framework of the Project will have the following effect on the Company’s accounts: (a) partial reversal – in the amount of 21.5 million PLN – of the impairment allowance on development expenditures related to the Project in 2022, which originally amounted to 33.4 million PLN and burdened the financial result of the Company and its Group in 2022, will be recognized; (b) part of the development expenditures related to the Project in the first quarter of 2023 will be written off – in the amount of 2.7 million PLN. The changes listed in sec. (a) and (b) above will be reflected in the financial statement of the CD PROJEKT Group for the first quarter of 2023, and will affect the financial result for that period. Partial reversal of the impairment allowance for 2022 and partial writeoff of the development expenditures incurred in the first quarter of 2023 is the result of the decision to continue the Project in the reformulated framework based on a material part of the already developed elements of the game by the Molasses Flood."

A further 21.5 million Zloty (roughly $5.17 million, or £4.13 million) of the original development expenditures will be reallocated, which CDPR says “is the result of the decision to continue the project in the reformulated framework based on a material part of the already developed elements of the game by The Molasses Flood.”

That last sentence suggests that this rework won’t be starting from scratch, then – although, given that these “already developed elements” are likely to include art assets and such, it’s tough to say for certain whether the final project will bear any more than a visual resemblance to its original design. One thing is for sure, however – it won’t be here soon.

Thankfully CD Projekt Red has plenty on its plate, with the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date most immediately in the crosshairs. Beyond that, there’s also The Witcher Remake release date on the horizon, which will see the first game in the series revitalised to bring its charming but dated gameplay to a more polished sheen more in line with the modern games. That, however, isn’t set to arrive until after The Witcher 4.

For now, then, take a look at the best fantasy games for plenty more enthralling worlds to lose yourself in. Alternatively, there’s lots of incredible upcoming games in 2023 if you’re looking for big new hits that you can play a little sooner.

