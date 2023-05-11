The Witcher spinoff is back in business, CDPR confirms

The Witcher spinoff Project Sirius has found its footing again, roughly a month after the new Witcher game was shelved while CDPR aimed to reevaluate its direction. Initially pitched as a multiplayer take on The Witcher series that might be approachable to fans of the Netflix series, it seems likely that we’ll be waiting beyond The Witcher 4 release date to explore this alternate vision for one of the best RPG games.

In an investor report on May 11, CD Projekt Red confirms “the conclusion of work on defining a new framework for Project Sirius.” The upcoming project is being helmed by Boston-based The Molasses Flood, which is owned by CD Projekt and formerly developed stylish post-apocalyptic American adventure The Flame in the Flood.

Following this news, CD Projekt Red notes that 2.7 million Polish Zloty (roughly equivalent to $650,000, or £520,000) has been written off as “part of the development expenditures related to the project in the first quarter of 2023.”

A further 21.5 million Zloty (roughly $5.17 million, or £4.13 million) of the original development expenditures will be reallocated, which CDPR says “is the result of the decision to continue the project in the reformulated framework based on a material part of the already developed elements of the game by The Molasses Flood.”

That last sentence suggests that this rework won’t be starting from scratch, then – although, given that these “already developed elements” are likely to include art assets and such, it’s tough to say for certain whether the final project will bear any more than a visual resemblance to its original design. One thing is for sure, however – it won’t be here soon.

Thankfully CD Projekt Red has plenty on its plate, with the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date most immediately in the crosshairs. Beyond that, there’s also The Witcher Remake release date on the horizon, which will see the first game in the series revitalised to bring its charming but dated gameplay to a more polished sheen more in line with the modern games. That, however, isn’t set to arrive until after The Witcher 4.

For now, then, take a look at the best fantasy games for plenty more enthralling worlds to lose yourself in. Alternatively, there’s lots of incredible upcoming games in 2023 if you’re looking for big new hits that you can play a little sooner.