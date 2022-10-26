The Witcher Remake is being built in Unreal Engine 5

Publisher CD Projekt Red has announced that one of the new Witcher projects it hinted at earlier this month is The Witcher Remake, a complete rebuild of the first entry in the RPG game series that put the Polish studio on the map. The remake, code named Canis Majoris, will be built “from the ground up” in Unreal Engine 5.

“The game is currently in the early stages of development at the Polish studio Fool’s Theory, where veteran Witcher series staff are involved,” CD Projekt Red says. “We … are providing full creative supervision.”

Fool’s Theory is based in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, and has contributed to games like Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II, Outriders, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The studio is currently also working with 11bit Studios on a “dark, esoteric RPG” known as Codename Vitriol.

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red,” says head of studio Adam Badowski. “It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger.”

There’s no release date set yet for The Witcher Remake, but as CD Projekt Red says, it’s currently in “the early stages of development.”