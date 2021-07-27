Top-down tactical shooter Thunder Tier One will run another closed beta

Top-down shooters tend to be more stylized, arcade experiences, but there’s no rule saying they have to be. Thunder Tier One wants to show that you can have realistic-looking tactical action in a top-down action game, and you have a shot at trying it out for yourself this weekend.

Thunder Tier One, which is being developed by PUBG publisher Krafton, is a real-time tactical shooter that puts you in control of operator teams hunting down members of a terrorist organisation. This weekend’s preview event runs July 29 at 2 a.m PDT / 5 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. CEST to August 1 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. BST.

This preview includes some new game modes that haven’t been seen in Thunder Tier One yet. There’s Exfil, a 10-player PvP mode in which one team of five must prevent the other team from extracting a package. Each game consists of 10 rounds, and teams swap halfway through. The first team to score six points wins the match.

The other new mode is Domination, a four-player PvE mode that has you racing against the clock to take back control points from the computer-controlled enemy faction. You’ll also have to disarm bombs and fend off enemy counterattacks, with resupply boxes arriving each time an objective is completed.

The preview also includes a new campaign mission, as well as updates to the campaign missions Silver Dew and Cold Stone that appeared in the alpha gameplay preview.

Head over to the Thunder Tier One Steam page and register for the preview by clicking the green button.

