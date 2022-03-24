Wondering what the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands builds are? As you fight your way through every monster in Tiny Tina’s Bunkers and Badasses campaign, you’ll gather some of the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands weapons. In the right hands, legendary weapons can make you a mighty force to be reckoned with.

However, it’s no good to have one devastatingly powerful weapon carry your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands build. You need to spend points on passive skills that take advantage of your weapons’ unique traits and choose two classes that give you kick-ass class feats and action skills.

We also have to consider whether your build is best suited for solo play or if you want one that supports your friends during tough boss fights. After all, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a co-op game at heart. To give you a head start, here are some ideas to consider when devising the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands builds and one big tip you can use to find some of the best loot in the game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiclass

One of the biggest decisions you need to make outside of your initial class choice is which of the remaining five classes you want to pair with it. Here are some things to consider when making your second class choice:

A fair number of the classes have companions that aid you in battle. If you choose two classes that each have a separate ally, you get both of them

If a passive ability says it buffs your Fatemaker’s damage, it boosts the damage to both companions. For example, the Demi-Lich companion’s damage can increase if you upgrade any Clawbringer passive that boosts damage

Faithful Thralls is a great passive ability for the Graveborn if you spec into a second class with companions as it increases your minion’s damage and respawn rates

Pay particular attention to which abilities work well with each other. For example, the Brr-Zerker’s freezing capabilities may help classes with slower-acting skills hit their targets consistently

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands passive skills

While you can’t change the action skills or class feat for your chosen Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands classes, you unlock points every time you level up to put into your passive skills. These passives are listed by tier, requiring you to invest some points into skills before you unlock higher tier levels. The passive skills menu shows that you can only spend a few points on each skill, but every point improves that bonus’ effects.

As for the kinds of passive skills you should prioritise, we highly recommend picking action skills and class feats that synergise with your classes to see significant improvements. For example, if you improve the Brr-Zerker’s Ancestral Frost passive, it does help your Brr-Zerker’s skills, but it can also power up a Spore Warden’s Blizzard action skill. Passive skills you can only spend a single point on grant you powerful effects and can change how your class plays. Since passive skill points can be reset at any time, there’s lots of wiggle room to experiment, so go wild.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands lucky dice

The easiest way to find the best guns and melee weapons is to search for lucky dice: twenty-sided dice that you can find hidden in the tightest of spaces. As it turns out, they’re well worth seeking out.

When you interact with a lucky dice, it will spin before landing on a number. This number decides the quality of loot you get, and higher numbers give you the best guns and equipment. However, it also increases your ‘loot luck’ stat, determining how often you find the best loot available, including drops from bosses.

That’s everything we have to help you make the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands builds. We’ll bring you more in-depth details on what combinations work best upon the game’s release. In the meantime, you should check out our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review if you like what you see but are still unsure if it’s worth getting. There are also a whole bunch of other games like Borderlands to whet your appetite before Tiny Tina’s Wonderland’s release.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Humble $59.99 Pre-order Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.