New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands class weaves poisonous storms

If you’ve been rolling different Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands classes in search of that perfect build, things just got a bit more complicated with the arrival of new class The Blightcaller. This seventh character archetype is joining the RPG game’s roster with the fourth Mirror of Mystery DLC, and is described as a ‘shamanic elementalist’ who weaves poisonous storms.

The Blightcaller arrives with the fourth Wonderlands DLC, Shattering Spectreglass, which is included in the FPS game’s season pass. It channels spirits and summons storms, wearing down your foes with a blend of poison and elemental damage.

A new class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is actually an even bigger mix-up than it would be in Gearbox’s previous FPS-RPGs, because of the dual class system. Players pick two separate classes to combine as they level up – so rather than simply adding a single new way to play, this addition essentially offers players six new character builds to pursue. It’ll be interesting to see which partnering class players end up fairing – personally, we’ve got our eyes on the Spore Warden for a real blend of nefarious toxins.

If you’re not up to date with the Wonderlands DLC offerings, the Mirrors of Mystery are spawned in the Dreamveil Overlook by mysterious soothsayer Vesper. The third of these, Molten Mirrors, arrives on June 23 alongside the game’s release on Steam. There’s currently no date for Shattering Spectreglass, but each previous DLC season has lasted for four weeks, so it seems likely that the next will arrive sometime around July 21.

