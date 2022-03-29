Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes – redeem Skeleton Keys

Looking for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes? A chance to get even better loot returns, something fans of previous Borderlands games will be familiar with. Shift codes can be used to obtain Skeleton Keys which unlock premium in-game loot such as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands legendary weapons to suit your chosen Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands class and playstyle.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes can be redeemed either through the Shift tab in the in-game social menu or at the Shift Gearbox Software website – you need to navigate to the mail section to redeem the key. Redeeming a Shift code rewards you with a Skeleton Key, which you can use to unlock the Skeleton Chest for rewards. This chest can be found at the foot of the castle underneath the statue in Brighthoof.

Here are all the active Shift codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. New Shift codes will become available through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands social accounts, so keep an eye on Gearbox accounts, but we’ll be sure to keep this guide updated with the latest Shift codes as they’re announced.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands active Shift codes

Here are the current active Shift codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH – 1 Skeleton Key (expires March 31, 2022)

B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J – 1 Skeleton Key (expires March 31, 2022)

Now you have the active Shift codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you can use them to redeem Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands weapons and create the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands builds for your character.

