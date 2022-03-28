All the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands legendary weapons

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands legendaries follow in the footsteps of Borderlands games, offering unique and powerful guns from loot drops. Identifiable from their golden glow and zany names; legendaries also come as armour, wards, and spells.
These special Tiny Tina Wonderlands weapons drop from boss fights and can be found in chests, and instead of Borderlands 3 legendary weapons that have names like One Pump Chump and Cloud Kill – the FPS game has fantasy twists on legendary gear like the Goblin Pickaxe and Wizard’s Pipe. They have powerful abilities such as increased stats, enchanted powers, or are highly effective against different types of enemies.
You can increase your chances of obtaining legendary gear by finding lucky dice and making it to the endgame, where you can farm legendaries from dungeons in the Chaos Chamber. While we’re still discovering all of the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands legendaries, you can see every legendary we’ve found below to complement your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands class and be sure to seek them out for the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands builds.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands legendaries
Legendary SMGs
- Borea’s Breath
- Shadowfire
- White Rider
- Wizard’s Pipe
- Fragment Rain
- Snowballing Blazing Volley
Legendary Assault Rifles
- Lil K’s Bread Slicer
- Manual Transmission
Legendary Sniper Rifles
- Aphotic Antique Greatbow
- Dry’l’s Fury
- Gloomy Carrouser
- Practiced Envy
Legendary Shotguns
- Crossblade of Disciple
- Reign of Arrows
- Swordsplosion
Legendary Pistols
- Apex
- Boniface’s Soul
- Liquid Cooling
- Masterwork Handbow
- Queen’s Cry
- Perceiver of the Peak
Legendary Melee
- Diamond Guard Sword
- Slammin’ Salmon of Mirth
- Snake Stick
- Spellblade
- Twin Soul
- Ragnarok
- Goblin Pickaxe
- Frying Pan
- Fatebreaker
Legendary Rocket Launchers
- Cannonballer
These are all the legendary weapons we’ve seen so far in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you’re still on the fence about purchasing this fantasy game, read our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review to see what we thought.
