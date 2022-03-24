Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands weapons guide

Want to know more about the weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Tiny Tina is back with the follow up to the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep. This standalone adventure is set within the world of a tabletop fantasy game controlled by Tiny Tina herself, so you can expect plenty of wacky situations to occur at any time.

As you should expect from a Borderlands game, there are plenty of weapon types to pick from in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, along with their own rarities and elemental damage types. For the first time in Borderlands, players also have access to melee weapons and magic spells. The guns and melee weapons in this FPS game feature the same procedural technology used in Borderlands 3, giving players access to billions of weapons to sift through.

To take things even further, there are several weapon manufacturers that specialise in their own brand of guns and ammo. For example, if you’re looking for a weapon that can land plenty of critical hits, a Blackpowder pistol may be the gun for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Weapon Types

There are six weapon types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

Assault Rifles

Heavy Weapons

Pistols

Shotguns

SMGs

Sniper Rifles

Assault Rifles

Arguably the most versatile weapon type of the bunch, the tried and tested assault rifle is capable of blasting enemies away from almost any range. Assault rifles deal consistent amounts of damage, so you always know what to expect in the middle of a gun fight.

Heavy Weapons

You should opt for a heavy weapon if you want to take out several enemies in a single shot. Target groups of enemies by unleashing a massive explosion, dealing splash damage to every minion within the explosion’s radius. These weapons suffer from poor reload speeds, so you may need to switch to a different weapon after firing off a blast.

Pistols

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a pistol can be the deadliest weapon in your arsenal if you have a steady hand. If you can land consistent headshots, you should be able to take down enemies with ease from almost any distance.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Humble $59.99 Pre-order Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Shotguns

Shotguns are the best option for taking down enemies at close range thanks to their wide bullet spread. Depending on how close you’re willing to get to the bad guys, you can choose to focus on a single enemy or step back and fire shells at multiple people in a single shot.

SMGs

Submachine guns have the power to delete enemies in an instant thanks to their incredible rate of fire. You need to keep a close eye on your ammo count as SMGs can rip through your entire supply in a matter of minutes.

Sniper Rifles

The instant pick weapon for long range players – the sniper rifle is the perfect weapon for taking down enemies from great distances. Be warned, you won’t be able to rely on long range tactics the entire time as enemies will attempt to fight you up close.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Melee Weapons

The melee weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have been designed by four manufacturers:

Bonk (Clubs, Hammers, and Morning Stars)

Kleave (Great Axes, Hatchets, and Kamas)

Swifft (Long Swords, Sabres, and Scimitars)

Valora (Claymores, Falchions, and Greatswords)

Bonk

Bonk specialises in creating blunt weapons: Clubs (high damage), Hammers (high critical hit damage), and Morning Stars (high chance to deal elemental damage).

Kleave

If you need an axe, Kleave creates exactly what you need: Great Axes (high critical damage), Hatchets (high critical hit chance), and Kamas (high critical hit chance and damage).

Swifft

Slice your way to victory with Swifft’s wares: Long Swords (high chance to deal elemental damage), Sabres (high critical hit chance), and Scimitars (highest attack speed).

Valora

You’re going to need both hands to wield Valora’s swords: Claymores (high base damage), Falchions (high chance to deal elemental damage), and Greatswords (high critical hit chance and damage).

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Weapon Manufacturers

You can purchase weapons with specific effects by heading to one of the weapon manufacturers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

Blackpowder

Dahlia

Feriore

Hyperius

Skuldugger

Torgue

Blackpowder

Blackpowder guns feature unique properties that alter the way critical shots behave. If you land a headshot using a Blackpowder weapon, the bullets will ricochet off enemies, giving your bullet a second chance to hit another enemy.

Dahlia

If you’re looking for alternate firing options, Dahlia’s weapons provide you with new firing modes depending on what weapon you’re using. This can be useful on weapons like assault rifles, giving you the ability to swap between fully automatic when dealing with groups of enemies, and burst fire mode when you need to focus fire on a single target.

Feriore

Using magic, Feriore can transform your weapon into something entirely different once you throw it across the battlefield. After a short amount of time, your weapon returns back into your hand as a brand new gun.

Hyperius

Deploy a magic shield while aiming down the sights using Hyperius weapons, keeping you protected at all times. These weapons also become more accurate the longer you fire, incentivising you to unload entire clips into your enemies.

Skuldugger

Skuldugger weapons are perfect for players who hate finding ammo – Skuldugger guns automatically acquire ammo from the aether, allowing you to get on with the real work. There’s a limit to these bullets, however, as you do need to slow for a while in order for the magazines to regenerate.

Torgue

If you want to see some explosions, the Torgue weapons are exactly what you need. Torgue’s magic focuses entirely on making each weapon as explosive as possible, making it easy to take down multiple enemies in one big blast.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Elemental Damage Types

Every weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be altered to deal elemental damage, improving the effectiveness of your arsenal against specific enemies. Here are the five elemental types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

Dark Magic (steal your opponent’s vitality)

(steal your opponent’s vitality) Fire (deal extra damage to enemies with red health bars )

(deal extra damage to enemies with ) Frost (deal extra damage to enemies with white health bars )

(deal extra damage to enemies with ) Lightning (deal extra damage to enemies with blue health bars )

(deal extra damage to enemies with ) Poison (deal extra damage to enemies with yellow health bars)

That’s everything you need to know about the weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Don’t forget to check out our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review if you’re still on the fence about picking up this co-op game. In the meantime, why not check out our list of games like Borderlands to keep you entertained until Wonderlands launches on March 25.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Fanatical $79.99 Pre-order Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.