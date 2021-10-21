Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has classes like Brr-Zerkers and Stabbomancers

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, which we first saw revealed at the Summer Games Fest earlier this year, will have a customisable character class system and an actual Butt Stallion, apparently. Developer Gearbox has shared loads of new details about the Borderlands spinoff game, including information about classes, environments, and combat mechanics in the upcoming PC game.

Gearbox says you’ll be able to “mix and match six unique character skill trees” when designing your Wonderlands character, and those trees include interesting spins on existing RPG game standbys. The Stabbomancer, for instance, is a kind of magic-using assassin class, using sorcery to summon whirling blades or to vanish from sight.

Brr-Zerkers are close-in, brawny melee fighters who “harness the bitter cold of icy winters” in the frozen mountains. Gearbox’s latest developer diary explains that each character will have a loadout of spells and guns, plus a dedicated melee weapon equipped at all times. It’s meant to be mixed in with your spell and ranged weapon attacks, rather than relied on for primary damage output, Gearbox explains. However, it’s handy in a pinch to “give you a bit of breathing room.”

In Wonderlands, you’ll be bouncing between places like Brighthoof and the Tangledrift, but you can always zoom out for a look at the Overworld, a tabletop view of everything happening in Tina’s game world. Gearbox says you’ll be able to discover new pathways and treasures in this view, although it’s hinted that accidents that happen at the table could have impacts when you jump back into first-person perspective.

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date is set for early 2022, and it looks like it’s adding quite a few new ideas to the Borderlands, er, expanded universe.