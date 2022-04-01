Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ first hotfix buffs Dark Magic

Rejoice, Graveborn Fatemakers! The first hotfix for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out today, and it includes a welcome buff to the fantasy game’s Dark Magic damage type. Going forward, Dark Magic damage will better match other elemental damage types you can find on all the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands weapons.

In Wonderlands, Dark Magic returns a percentage of the damage it deals to enemies back to the player who caused it, essentially working as a lifesteal effect. In theory, that’s a great element to invest heavily in if you’re playing a squishier character, since it adds some survivability during firefights. However, players reported that the amount of life they were stealing wasn’t keeping up with the punishment they’d take in combat.

Hotfix 1.0.1.0b addresses this issue to bring Dark Magic in line with other elemental scaling on weapons. The patch also includes updates to legendary spells – they’ll now show up in a colour that matches their element type and with an icon that matches their casting style when you look at them in item inspection.

Finally, both chaos bunnies and chests now include loot designated for chaos chambers, which is great news for everyone who isn’t a chaos bunny.

Developer Gearbox says you can expect minor updates on a weekly basis, with larger downloadable patches that make more substantial changes arriving periodically, as needed.

