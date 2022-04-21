Mushroom butts got Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands slapped for ‘nudity’

Shrooms dancing in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, one is facing away from the camera and its buttocks are visible

While Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may skip the cleavage featured in the mainline Borderlands series, it still managed to garner a ‘T for Teen’ rating from the ESRB, the US videogames industry regulatory board. Indeed, that rating is based partially on the presence of “partial nudity” in the fantasy co-op game, but this time around, it’s mushrooms that are being provocative.

During a Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands panel this week at PAX East in Boston, Gearbox developers revealed that the shrooms’ bare backsides were flagged by the ESRB in its rating for Wonderlands. “Shroomie Butt is what got us the partial nudity part of our Teen rating”, one member of the dev team explained, as someone in what we suppose is an anatomically accurate shroom costume joined them on stage.

It’s true: in the summary for its rating for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the ESRB daintily notes that a “handful of enemy creatures (e.g., goblins, mushroom men, zombies) are depicted with exposed buttocks.” However, the bare butts aren’t the only thing that caught the board’s attention – it also mentions “realistic gunfire”, blood splatter effects, some slightly bawdy dialogue, and a mission that involves picking up pet poop.

It’s mushroom ass that the team appeared most pleased with during the panel, however – and who can blame them, really?

Our guide to the best Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands builds will help get you ready for the first DLC add-on, which is out today.

