The Division 2 is getting a Resident Evil crossover

We got a leaky boatload of new Resident Evil 8 info during today’s Resident Evil Showcase, including the Resident Evil Village PC release date and news of a demo. Since this year is also the 25th anniversary for the Resident Evil franchise, it turns out Capcom is bringing in some friends to celebrate – and Ubisoft is getting in on the fun with a little crossover with The Division 2.

Starting February 2, you’ll be able to collect some original Raccoon City Police Department outfits and weapon skins drawn from the original Resident Evil horror game. Everyone who logs into The Division 2 during the event will receive a free Leon Kennedy skin in the multiplayer game, but there’s plenty more to earn.

Speaking of multiplayer, the showcase also lifted the veil on Resident Evil Re:Verse, which is going to be the free multiplayer component for Resident Evil: Village. Sadly, it sounds as though there won’t be a PC beta for Re:Verse prior to launch.

Here’s the showcase, if you’d like to watch the whole thing yourself:

The Resident Evil 8 PC release date is currently set for May 7.