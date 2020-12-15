Total War: Warhammer 2 now has a beta for changes to the Forge of Daith

If you’ve been hoping for a nice fresh Wood Elves campaign to play in Total War: Warhammer 2 over the holidays, you’re in luck: Creative Assembly have opened up access to a beta version of the next patch for the fantasy strategy game, and the update includes some much-requested changes to some of the new systems introduced in The Twisted & The Twilight DLC.
Specifically, version 1.10.1 makes some initial changes to how the Forge of Daith works in the Sisters of Twilight campaign. In line with some of Creative Assembly’s promised changes, the ‘Asrai Resurgent’ update makes two key alterations to the Forge of Daith. First, items will revert back to their previous upgrade level when a Reforging expires, instead of dropping down to its base level. Second, the ‘Naestra leaves’ option now reduces the timer until the next new item is offered, by two turns.
Creative Assembly has also done a pass on the whole pool of items available from the Forge, and the upshot here is that the Reforged items are getting “significantly” buffed, enough to make them “viable choices in comparison to permanent upgrades.”
The update also makes changes to the way Wood Elf offices work. Creative Assembly says the idea behind the Wood Elf office design was originally to discourage players from recruiting and immediately disbanding new lords just to fill seats – but that as implemented, the bonuses just didn’t work out to be valuable enough to be effective.
To that end, Orion’s offices have been changed so that Master of Scouts and Herald of the Hunt gets a +30% boost to income from raiding to local forces; Master of Drums and Master of Supplies confers a +25% income bonus from post-battle loot to local forces; and Talon of Kurnos, Spirit of the Hunt, and Master of the Hunt come with +15% razing income bonuses to local forces. These effects are all doubled in strength during Wild Hunts, and will stack if several lords with the same bonus are in the same region.
For Durthu’s offices, all non-faction-leader offices provide a 20% discount on upkeep for all units while in owned territory – a nice one if you’re a fan of marching doomstacks around the map.
You can opt in to the beta by right-clicking on Total War: Warhammer II in your Steam Library and selecting Properties. From there, select the Betas tab, and use the dropdown menu to select warhammerii_1.10.1. Close the Properties window, and your copy of the game should update automatically.
The patch also comes with the usual list of tweaks, fixes, and improvements, which are as follows:
- Fixed an issue where Ariel would not spawn in the Eye of the Vortex campaign after manually fighting a Forest Encounter
- Fixed a bug responsible for various issues (e.g. some cases of unresponsive Forest Encounters, the Forge of Daith not firing)
- Drycha’s quest chain will no longer abort if Middenheim is captured instead of raided
- Coeddil now has the Immortal trait
- Fixed a crash that could occur when escape was pressed after starting a ritual
- Custom battles no longer crash when loading with more than 20 Clan Moulder units are selected
- Removed some legacy advice that triggered on constructing the Oak of Ages which could cause soft-locks if the player completed a Ritual of Rebirth at the same time
- We have fixed a problem which caused unresolvable Forest Encounters issues. However, this will not fix existing broken Forest Encounters. As such, we’re removing the Forest Health penalty from ‘unresolved encounters’ so that these broken encounters will not permanently hinder campaigns
- The Wood Elf version of the Gaean Vale main settlement chain now has correct effects and unlocks the correct number of settlement slots
- The level 4 and 5 Tree Spirits building (and the level 3 version for Drycha) now grant +1 recruitment capacity for Dryads
- Orion’s Lord Effects now also apply to Great Stag Knights
- Ariel’s Chosen will now correctly apply its melee attack increase effects during Forest Battles
- The Stolen Power trait awarded from Drycha’s quest chain now correctly grants physical resistance to Tree Spirit units
- Archaon’s faction effect now correctly increases weapon strength per rank
- Wood Elf factions are now much less likely to refer to each other as traitors when they have positive diplomatic relations
- We en-baubled the Oak of Ages but the dryads ate them all
- The Lost Plateau region now correctly has a Heathland UI indicator
- Throt will no longer be forced into a Military Alliance with the Wood Elves after completing his Vortex Final Battle
- Doomfire Warlocks once again use a weaker version of Doombolt for their bound abilities
- Settra is once again Undead when on his Chariot of the Gods mount
- Coeddil, Ariel and Ghoritch now have zero upkeep, bringing them in line with other legendary heroes
- The hidden army ability used to grant siege attacker is now actually hidden. The Power of Placeholder was too great to be handed out so freely
- Various localization fixes