Total War: Warhammer 2 now has a beta for changes to the Forge of Daith

If you’ve been hoping for a nice fresh Wood Elves campaign to play in Total War: Warhammer 2 over the holidays, you’re in luck: Creative Assembly have opened up access to a beta version of the next patch for the fantasy strategy game, and the update includes some much-requested changes to some of the new systems introduced in The Twisted & The Twilight DLC.

Specifically, version 1.10.1 makes some initial changes to how the Forge of Daith works in the Sisters of Twilight campaign. In line with some of Creative Assembly’s promised changes, the ‘Asrai Resurgent’ update makes two key alterations to the Forge of Daith. First, items will revert back to their previous upgrade level when a Reforging expires, instead of dropping down to its base level. Second, the ‘Naestra leaves’ option now reduces the timer until the next new item is offered, by two turns.

Creative Assembly has also done a pass on the whole pool of items available from the Forge, and the upshot here is that the Reforged items are getting “significantly” buffed, enough to make them “viable choices in comparison to permanent upgrades.”

The update also makes changes to the way Wood Elf offices work. Creative Assembly says the idea behind the Wood Elf office design was originally to discourage players from recruiting and immediately disbanding new lords just to fill seats – but that as implemented, the bonuses just didn’t work out to be valuable enough to be effective.

To that end, Orion’s offices have been changed so that Master of Scouts and Herald of the Hunt gets a +30% boost to income from raiding to local forces; Master of Drums and Master of Supplies confers a +25% income bonus from post-battle loot to local forces; and Talon of Kurnos, Spirit of the Hunt, and Master of the Hunt come with +15% razing income bonuses to local forces. These effects are all doubled in strength during Wild Hunts, and will stack if several lords with the same bonus are in the same region.

For Durthu’s offices, all non-faction-leader offices provide a 20% discount on upkeep for all units while in owned territory – a nice one if you’re a fan of marching doomstacks around the map.

You can opt in to the beta by right-clicking on Total War: Warhammer II in your Steam Library and selecting Properties. From there, select the Betas tab, and use the dropdown menu to select warhammerii_1.10.1. Close the Properties window, and your copy of the game should update automatically.

The patch also comes with the usual list of tweaks, fixes, and improvements, which are as follows: