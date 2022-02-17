The Total War: Warhammer 3 release date is finally here, and we think it’s “a triumphant step forward for the series on almost every front” in our review. Sadly, some players are experiencing performance issues while playing the RTS game, and it’s not due to any influence from the Chaos Gods. Developer Creative Assembly is actively working to address these problems, and has provided some solutions which should help boost fps on Intel Alder Lake systems.

While 12th Gen Intel Core processors are some of the best gaming CPUs around, their hybrid architecture of performance and efficiency cores isn’t playing nice with some videogames, including Total War: Warhammer 3. Thankfully, resolving this meddlesome incompatibility merely requires the creation of a text file in the game’s scripts folder.

We expect that Creative Assembly will deploy a patch to address this mild but nonetheless annoying headache, but for now we’ve put together a guide that you can use to increase performance on your Alder Lake gaming PC down below.

Here’s how to fix Total War: Warhammer 3 fps issues on Alder Lake CPUs:

Open ‘File Explorer’ on your PC

Paste the following into the address bar, depending on where you bought the game: (Steam): %appdata%\The Creative Assembly\Warhammer3\scripts (Game Pass): %appdata%\The Creative Assembly\Warhammer3\GDK\scripts (Epic): %appdata%\The Creative Assembly\Warhammer3\EOS\scripts

Right-click in the window, hover over ‘New’, and left-click ‘Text Document’

Name the document ‘user.script’

Open the document and paste the following exactly as it appears here:

HYBRID_CPUS_TREAT_ALL_CORES_UNIFORMLY true;

number_of_threads 5;

Save and close the document. Your game should now be fixed.

If this doesn’t solve the issues you’re experiencing, developer Creative Assembly also suggests that upgrading your operating system to Windows 11 should resolve any frame rate inconsistencies or stuttering in Total War: Warhammer 3.