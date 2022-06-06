This Total Warhammer 3 mod lets nurglings climb walls

The runts of Nurgle’s festering litter, nurglings aren’t much of a threat on their own in Total War: Warhammer III. But the foul little beasts can become a problem in sufficient numbers – unless you’re up on a wall where they can’t reach you, of course. If you’re looking for a way to make make nurglings a bit more threatening, however, this handy mod for the strategy game allows them to scale ladders during siege battles.

Climbing Nurglings and Flamers does exactly what it says: it allows Nurgle’s nurglings and Tzeentch’s flamers to climb up ladders and deploy on the walls of a fortified settlement during siege battles. While this is helpful for Nurgle and Tzeentch campaigns, you’ll find that the AI uses this new battle tactic, too – so you’ll want to watch out for flamers taking up positions along your walls, where they can pelt chaos magicks into your defending formations (note, however, that this does not include exalted flamers).

For their part, the nurglings scuttle up the ladders in little clusters, the way nurglings do just about everything. They’re vulnerable to just about everything, so getting them up to the point where they can actually begin climbing is a challenge in itself, but they will gleefully chew the ankles of any archers or other defenders who are stationed on the battlements if they manage to make it up there.

You can find the mod over on the Steam Workshop.

The latest Total War: Warhammer III patch automatically unlocks mounts (which no longer require the investment of a character’s skill points), as well as the first free regiments of renown DLC. Creative Assembly has also confirmed that the Immortal Empires campaign will enter open beta sometime this fall.