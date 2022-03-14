Total War: Warhammer 3 patch fixes forced VSync bug

As promised, the 1.0.2 patch for fantasy strategy game Total War: Warhammer III has arrived. This update doesn’t include any flashy changes to the way the game is played (or satisfy Khorne’s eternal thirst for gory blood effects), but it does include some welcome updates to the technical side that should make playing and updating the game a smoother process overall.

Update 1.0.2 improves Creative Assembly’s build-authoring process, the studio says, which effectively means it’ll take less time to unpack and install patches going forward. Even small patches would, up until now, take quite a while to finalise, and Creative Assembly says this should be improved even further in the next major update.

This patch also addresses the bug that forced VSync to be enabled for some players, limiting their framerates. Players using Intel Alder Lake (12th-generation) processors and Windows 11 should also no longer see stuttering. As of this update, there should be no more of that weird hang when you first boot Total War: Warhammer III – that issue’s been addressed, too.

On the multiplayer side, Creative Assembly says it’s fixed an issue that led to multiplayer matches being desynced, and made “general multiplayer services improvements.”

Finally, Creative Assembly has added an error message that will display if you attempt to install Total War: Warhammer III in a folder path that includes non-English characters. This makes the game unresponsive, and the studio recommends moving your install location to a path that uses only English characters if you’ve run into this issue.

A beta fix for the alt-tab crashes players have reported should be available for players to test soon.

The release date for the 1.1 patch is still to be determined, but the studio says that update will be the first major one for gameplay and balancing. More information about that patch should be available later this week.

