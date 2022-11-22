Total War: Warhammer 3 update 2.3 adds Immortal Empires landmarks

The last major Total War: Warhammer 3 patch of the year has arrived, and it’s brought some lovely presents for good little orcs and daemons. Total War: Warhammer 3 update 2.3 adds new and updated landmarks to the Immortal Empires campaign, enables endgame scenario customisation for multiplayer, and makes some welcome adjustments to several factions – and that’s just scratching the surface of the latest patch notes for the fantasy strategy game.

A bunch of landmarks that appear in the Mortal Empires and Realms of Chaos maps have been added to the Immortal Empires campaign in update 2.3. Select factions will also see new 10-slot settlements (including Karak Eight Peaks and Sartosa) and landmarks added to their areas as well.

Endgame scenario customisation is now available in multiplayer Immortal Empires campaigns. Creative Assembly says you’ll have the same customisation options in multiplayer as you do in single player, and that going forward, the goal is to maintain parity between both single and multiplayer as new endgame scenarios are added.

Speaking of multiplayer Immortal Empires, victory conditions have been adjusted so that you’ll now have to capture the capital cities of all players who aren’t on your team – this should prevent players from getting both ‘victory’ and ‘defeat’ screens showing up simultaneously.

Creative Assembly has also made additional adjustments to undead units’ crumbling mechanics. In general, Tomb Kings units’ leadership values have been reduced, and the effects of crumbling kick in a bit earlier and with less intensity – the idea is that crumbling is a “slow death” as opposed to the forceful banishment back to Chaos that daemonic units suffer when facing daemonic instability.

You can read the complete patch 2.3.0 notes on the official Total War site, and it’s worth reviewing the balance changes for each faction. Our guide to the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods will serve as your guide if you’d like to make any additional changes. The update is available now and weighs in at about 656 MB on Steam.