Total Warhammer is coming to mobile devices

If you just can’t get enough of Total War: Warhammer – and heaven knows, we sure can’t – then we have good news: soon you’ll be able to play your favourite fantasy strategy game franchise right on your phone. Total War Battles: Warhammer is a mobile version of Total War: Warhammer’s massive RTS battles, and it’ll be opening up to beta testers in the near future.

Developer NetEase (which is also developing Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal for mobile) announced Total War Battles: Warhammer today with a YouTube video that shows off some gameplay. A few well-known legendary lords make appearances: here’s the White Dwarf Grombrindal, there’s the Empire’s Balthasar Gelt. There’s a little footage of a strategic layer, which features a reworked city and settlement system on a more stylized map, likely to make the game more readable on small mobile screens.

The focus, however, is clearly on the large-scale RTS battles. The footage is marked as ‘early alpha’ and not indicative of the final product, so take what you’re about to see with a grain of salt. That said, it does look mighty impressive – monstrous ogres, charging cavalry, and deadly siege weapons all feature in the battlefield footage.

Here’s the trailer:

Total War Battles: Warhammer is officially licensed by both Creative Assembly and Games Workshop, so it’s an official Warhammer game and an official Total War game. It’s going to be interesting to see how well it makes the leap to mobile.

We’ll be able to find out soon, as NetEase is accepting sign-ups. Head to the official site and press the appropriate button, provide an email address and your preferred mobile operating system, and you’ll get notified when the game becomes available. You can also join the official Total War Battles: Warhammer Discord server, if you’d like to stay up to date on development.

In the meantime, we’ve got a new Lord Pack DLC coming to Total War: Warhammer 2 here on PC, so we’ll be heading back into the fight very soon.