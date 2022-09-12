All upcoming Tower of Fantasy banners

The next Tower of Fantasy banners on the schedule shed some light on which characters are coming up soon. As the open-world game has been out for quite some time in China, we have a good idea of precisely who will be in the next banner and how often they rotate. While updates are coming at a breakneck pace, it’s hard to tell if the Chinese and international versions of the game will synchronise, given how far ahead they are.

These upcoming Tower of Fantasy banners seem to follow a set pattern, with some Simulacra becoming exclusively available for several banners, only to join the main roster of unlockable characters a few months afterwards. We don’t exactly know when or even if Perfect World will permanently add these characters to the Gold and Black Nuclei banners in the international versions, so we’ll update this guide with any confirmed details in the future.

The next Tower of Fantasy banner

The next Tower of Fantasy banner will have Claudia as its focus character. She has a rather aggressive playstyle, capable of dishing out a devastating amount of damage. Claudia’s stats and her Guren Blade’s abilities are so precise and nimble that it makes her a formidable force. She is a Simulacrum worth investing in if you are lucky enough to recruit her to your roster.

Upcoming Tower of Fantasy banners

We know about several characters coming in future Tower of Fantasy banners. All of this is subject to change, as we’re basing our information on the Chinese banners. You can only get these limited time banner characters by spending Red Nuclei, which is obtained by opening gifts or spending 1,500 Dark Crystals for a batch of 10.

However, you’ll get increased odds whenever these Simulacra appear. So far, the international versions have synced up with the Chinese banners, so you can plan what you’ll spend ahead of time.

Here are all of the upcoming characters in future Tower of Fantasy banners:

Ruby banner

Baiyuekui collaboration event

Marc collaboration event

Saki Fuwa banner

Lin banner (limited banner only)

Lyra banner

Tian Lang banner

Annabella banner

We also know when some of these upcoming characters will move into the Gold and Black Nuclei banners, which we’ll call the standard character pool for clarity. As their names suggest, these banners require black or gold nuclei to open the caches. Gold nuclei need 1,500 Dark Crystals, but you can get Black Nuclei through various means in-game such as exploration rewards, completing daily bounties, and via events and quest rewards. As they don’t require spending real money, the odds of characters appearing in Black Nuclei pulls are much slimmer.

The main thing to note is that when these characters move into the regular pool, they no longer get elevated odds of appearing in pulls during future banners. These are subject to change in the international versions, but here is when all of the upcoming characters went into the standard character pool in the Chinese version:

Claudia – after the second banner appearance

And those are the upcoming Tower of Fantasy banners.